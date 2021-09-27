The first massive galaxies suddenly stopped producing stars

They burned the candles of their lives at both ends and then “died” young. These are six ancient and massive galaxies that astronomers describe today. They first formed a lot of stars in a short period of time. Then they ran out of fuel. And were forced to run on empty.

[EN VIDÉO] Radio astronomy surprises distant galaxies giving birth to stars Thanks to the International Low Frequency Array (LOFAR), a large network of 70,000 radio telescopes spread over Europe, astronomers have obtained breathtaking images of the youth of our Universe. Tens of thousands of galaxies captured as they formed stars. This video proposes to fly over a part of the sky studied. © Jurgen de Jong, University of Leiden

Even today, our Universe manufactures stars daily. But when he was only three billion years old – the equivalent of 20% of his current age – he experienced the most prolific period in the field in all of its history. However, by turning the hubble space telescope (Nasa) and Alma, the Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Antenna Array of the Atacama, to objects dating from this period, the researchers have just made an astonishing discovery. Six massive galaxies that have reportedly lacked thehydrogen necessary for the manufacture of stars.

“We thought that at that time all galaxies formed a lot of stars. And that the most massive ancient galaxies in the Universe had been made to slow down the rate at which they formed stars just a few billion years after the big Bang. But our work shows that in reality, these galaxies have not really slowed down. They literally worked empty ”, said Kate Whitaker, astronomer at the University of Massachusetts (United States), in a press release.





It was a combination of observational techniques that enabled researchers to make the discovery. With the hubble space telescope, they were able to locate the stars in the galaxies and thus, the places of star formation old. Together with Alma, they were able to detect traces of cold hydrogen that indicate where stars might still form in the future. Finally thanks to an effect of gravitational lens produced by galaxy clusters massive in the foreground and offering a light amplified in all wavelengths and an resolution unequaled space, they were able to study the details of these six mysterious galaxies.

Galaxies lacking in hydrogen

“Galaxies that don’t make a lot of stars go out pretty quickly and they become difficult for us to observe. The gravitational lens effect allows us to study them anyway ”, specifies Justin Spilker, researcher at the University of Texas (United States). And to understand that these six galaxies have not stopped forming stars following a sudden inefficiency in the conversion of hydrogen. But rather because of a depletion of the cold gas tanks.

How? ‘Or’ What ? The astronomers still ignore it. Maybe because of theenergy injected by black holes supermassive and which warmed all the gas contained in these galaxies. Perhaps also because the supply of cold gas to these galaxies has suddenly been cut off. But anyway, these six galaxies seem unable to fill their tanks with fuel and therefore incapable of restarting the star-making engine.

“ Still a lot to learn …

“We still have a lot to learn about the reasons why the most massive galaxies formed so early in the Universe and why they stopped their star formation when they had a priori so much cold gas.Kate Whitaker explains. The simple fact that these enormous beasts of the cosmos formed 100 billion stars in just a billion years and then suddenly stopped their star formation is a mystery we would all like to solve and we have the first clue here.