The French Days bring down the price of the excellent Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Rue du commerce site is taking advantage of the French Days to offer a myriad of low prices on many smartphones. The very good Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of them since it sees its price drop to less than 255 euros thanks to a promo code valid until midnight tonight.

If you’re a little familiar with Xiaomi’s line of smartphones, you’re probably familiar with the Redmi. This generation is known to offer the best value for money at less than 350 euros. Arrived on the market last March, the Redmi Note 10 Pro ticks all the boxes of a successful smartphone in 2021. Rated 9/10 during our test, its technical sheet worthy of a premium smartphone has something to seduce, especially with a 40 euros discount on its introductory price.

What to remember about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Its 120 Hz AMOLED screen

Its large 5020 mAh battery

Its main 108 megapixel sensor

Its powerful Snapdragon 732G chip

Launched at a price of 299 euros, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro in its 128 + 6 GB RAM version is displayed at 274 euros, but thanks to a promo code ” COCORICO20“, It goes to 254 euros on the Rue du Commerce site.

A 120 Hz AMOLED display and an improved photo sensor

If it is a mid-range phone, due to its price, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has many features of a premium smartphone, but below the 350 euros mark. First, we find an almost borderless look with a punched screen, with a 6.67-inch format – like its predecessor. To our great pleasure, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has an AMOLED panel which displays a Full HD + definition of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels for infinite contrast, but also excellent brightness. Xiaomi does not stop there and even offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz for a fluidity quite appreciable in everyday life.

For lovers of photos and videos, know that this smartphone is equipped with a very efficient photo module. By offering a 108 megapixel photo sensor, this smartphone offers beautiful, well-detailed shots, even at night thanks to a very efficient dedicated mode. The photo quality will obviously not be at the same level as that of the Galaxy S21 Ultra – also offering a 108 megapixel sensor – but it is already very convincing for this price bracket. The camera also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a sensor with a 5-megapixel macro lens and a depth sensor. The front lens is equipped with a 16 megapixel sensor.





When power and autonomy are one

The Chinese manufacturer has not neglected the performance of its smartphone, and the team of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G, with 8 GB of RAM. Despite some limited graphics conditions, this configuration is efficient and fluid on a daily basis, but also optimizes energy consumption. You will be able to play your favorite 3D games, use your apps, or multitask with no hassle. This model runs on Android 11 with the new version of the MIUI interface. We still regret the absence of compatibility with the 5G network.

Finally, the other great asset of this phone is its large 5020 mAh battery, allowing it to run for more than a day without a problem – even when using the 120 Hz mode. You can rely on the charge. fast 33 W and quickly recharge your phone. It only takes more than half an hour to charge the smartphone to 100%.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our review of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

9 / 10

