The German elections and Christine Lagarde in the spotlight, Morning meeting

However small it may be, the SPD’s advance in the results, still provisional, of legislative elections in Germany has the merit of ruling out a major risk for European financial markets: uncertainty. The next few days will be rich in leading meetings, including the hearings of Jerome Powell before Congress, the debate on the US debt ceiling, not to mention the Evergrande file. For her part, Christine Lagarde is due to speak on Monday in front of the European Parliament.

Around 8:30 am, the contract future October on Cac 40 gained 0.9%.

According to the still partial results, the Social Democrats of the SPD led by Olaf Scholz, current Minister of Finance and Vice-Chancellor, collected 25.7% of the vote in Sunday’s legislative elections and are ahead of the Christian Democrat of the CDU-CSU Armin Laschet, who won 24.1% of the vote. Olaf Scholz will therefore set about forming a coalition, but the negotiations could last several weeks, or even several months. Observers note, however, that the low score of the radical left, represented by Die Linke (4.9%), excludes the prospect of a left-oriented coalition. The principle of the coalition implies that the parties will have to exclude from their programs the most radical proposals in order to reach a compromise.

Towards a tricolor coalition?

In third place, the Greens obtained 14.8% of the vote, ahead of the Liberal Democrats of the FDP (11.5%). The two parties have decided to initiate consultations in order to try to reach an agreement before entering into discussions with the SPD and the Christian Democrats. A “tricolor coalition” between the SPD, the Greens and the FPD ” would lead to a significant change in terms of the political regime and an increase in budgetary spending, which would be a significant change from the frugal era of Angela Merkel Says Lale Akoner, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment. In this period of strong increases in budgetary spending, it appears that a “tricolor coalition” would be the preference of European governments.





In Asia, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained a few points just over an hour from the close. Evergrande recovered 6.8% after falling 11.6% on Friday. The group has to face several bond maturities this week.

Regarding oil, a barrel of Brent from the North Sea rose by more than 1% to 78.07 dollars, its highest level since October 2018. A development that could fuel fears of inflationary surges.

Besides the intervention of Christine Lagarde, the market will monitor the statistics of durable goods orders in the United States last month.

Plastic Omnium lowers its forecasts

Plastic Omnium issued a warning on its results for the year 2021 in order to take into account the acceleration of the semiconductor crisis which ” is now reflected in a sharp revision of global automotive production “. The automotive supplier now forecasts a turnover ” growing “Instead of” strong rebound Previously anticipated. It also expects an operating margin of between 4% and 5% of turnover, against a margin of at least 6% previously hoped for.

Faurecia this Monday is launching its takeover bid on the balance of Hella’s capital that it does not yet hold at a unit price of 60 euros. The operation will run until October 25.

Among analysts’ notes, Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation on Valeo from “sell” to “neutral” and increased its target price from 28 to 29 euros. Bernstein began monitoringUMG to “market performance” to target 22 euros.



