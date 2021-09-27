The iPhone 14 would change its design, according to Mark Gurman

Do not be fooled by the small design evolutions of the iPhone 13: Apple would have planned a real overhaul of the design of its smartphones next year with the iPhone 14. A few major sources were already pointing in this direction: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed back in March that Apple would drop the notch in 2022 to adopt a simple webcam punch on Pro models, and Jon Prosser this month released 3D renderings that would been based on prototypes. Today, it is the famous journalist Mark Gurman who confirms in his newsletter Power On a “Complete redesign” iPhone for next year: “This year’s minor changes also mean Apple engineers were working on bigger things that take longer.”.

Concept by Majin Bu





Mark Gurman does not bring us any new information, but he adds his considerable weight to the rumors of recent weeks. To achieve the disappearance of the notch, Apple would integrate the Face ID components directly under the panel, apart from the webcam which would therefore remain visible in the form of a punch. There has already been talk of the return of Touch ID, directly integrated into the screen, but this integration would have been postponed.

Apple would take advantage of this new design to reorganize its range. The mini format, not very popular, would be abandoned (we imagine that the iPhone 13 mini would remain in the catalog until a future iPhone SE takes over) and there would be only two screen sizes: 6.1 “and 6.7”, both in Classic and Pro versions.