the KFC brand displays the Nutri-score system on its products

After McDonald’s restaurants, the KFC brand decided, in turn, to adopt the Nutri-score system, which gives ratings to products according to their nutritional value.

It is not always easy to know what is the impact on health of the foods that we consume in fast food restaurants. The KFC fast food chain now displays nutritional values ​​on the order kiosks. The products are rated from A, for the healthiest, to E for the worst performers.





“I have limited confidence, because I wonder how it’s attributed”, asks a consumer. “It may change our opinions on products”, says another. At KFC, ratings vary. The famous bucket of chicken is rated “C” like most burgers. The calculation is made on several criteria: the fiber content, protein, sugar and salt, or the number of calories. Since May, the McDonald’s brand has also posted the ratings of its products.