Good plan news The laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 and Radeon RX 6800 on sale today only for the French Days

Tonight, the French Days will end after several intense days of promotion. But tonight, it’s not yet (see Confucius) and that’s why we advise you to take advantage of the offers while there is still time, as for this Asus ROG Strix PC. .

-15% for the Asus ROG Strix during French Days

After the summer sales and before Black Friday, France is in the spotlight with the French Days and their own frankly generous promotions on a whole bunch of products. In the heap, we find many high-tech objects ranging from TV to consoles passing, of course, by computers.

In this case, it is a Gaming laptop in question and not just any since it is the Asus Rgg Strix G15 G513QY-HQ008T from 15.6 inch, with solid performance thanks to its processor AMD Ryzen 9 and a graphics card AMD Radeon RX 6800M. A racing animal on sale for these French Days at € 1,827.99 instead of € 2,149 on Fnac, or -15% !

French days: the raw power of the Asus Rog Strix at a reduced price

Asus is renowned for making PCs that are sometimes high-end and its expertise in video games is not to be outdone, especially with its entire ROG range. Here, the Asus ROG Strix G15 therefore relies on the very powerful processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, clocked at 3.3 Ghz and can go to 4.6 Ghz in turbo mode. This laptop also embeds an equally solid graphics card, also stamped AMD, namely the Radeon RX 6800M, with 12 GB of dedicated memory. We will also note a 16 GB RAM memory (expandable up to 32 GB) as well as a generous 1TB SSD all the same, to store games and videos. A machine entirely dedicated to gaming, therefore, and capable of running the most recent titles without any problem.





In addition, the Rog Strix also offers a nice screen of 15.6 inch with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. IPS technology is also included! Finally, connection level, so we start on a 1 HDMI port, 1 USB type C port, 3 other USB ports and a RJ-45 Ethernet port, as well as an audio jack 3.5mm jack.

Also and above all, the Asus ROG Strix is ​​not a laptop that goes unnoticed: both sober and worked, its surface displays the ROG logo in an assertive way while two black coatings share the space. We will also underline the red insert for aggressiveness, as well as a keyboard with RGB for a light effect that is both stylish and practical.

The computer is therefore available at -15% at Fnac, with elsewhere one month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass. It happens just below.

