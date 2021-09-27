The Last of Us: A new image of the series unveiled alongside an unseen statuette

While waiting for news of a possible The Last of Us Part III, the news of The Last of Us revolves around its television adaptation for HBO. On the occasion of Last of Us Day, Naughty Dog unveiled a first image of the series, but also a new statuette.

It was very early this morning that the studio posted an image from the series online, depicting Joel and Ellie from behind in the open countryside. The latter seem to be heading towards the carcass of an airplane, hoping perhaps to find food there. Played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the two characters are equipped with their respective backpacks. Obviously, the image has already been diverted, for example with a replacement of the environment by the wallpaper of Windows XP.

In parallel, Naughty Dog unveiled a new statuette created in collaboration with Dark Horse. It represents Joel, holding his pistol in one hand and a guitar in the other. She therefore joins those representing Abby and Ellie, released many months ago. To obtain this new statuette, you will have to go to the Dark Horse online store and spend the sum of $ 199.



