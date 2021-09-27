Game news The Last of Us Part II: curious to discover the game of Naughty Dog, an elderly couple makes an announcement

Video game news is sometimes punctuated by unusual events. Today, it is the last title of Naughty Dog which is the target of a request as funny as it is touching on the part of an elderly couple. Intrigued by the crossed fate of Ellie and Abbie, the couple decided to appeal for help to the players.

With the democratization of video games and the increase of generations who have known, from near or far, the video game medium, we sometimes see funny things like the message posted by two elderly people to whom The Last of Us Part. It gives a hard time.

As the title of the ad suggests, the couple would like to hire the services of a tutor who has mastered the titles of the PS4 Pro enough to introduce them to the latest production of Naughty Dog. Like what, even around a game in which humanity vacillates and is consumed by an escalation of violence, it is possible to observe touching and comforting situations.

These two American citizens therefore need help and a tutorial in order to refine their learning of video games and thus manage to discover the course of the plot, but above all to take pleasure in playing video games and make it a real hobby. All the couple ask for is patience and kindness: people who are easily irritable can abstain.





Since their message was posted on Craigslist, a US site compiling classifieds and discussion forums, then relayed on social networks, there is no shortage of applications. In addition, the many accessibility options embedded by The Last of Us Part. They demonstrate the importance of considering the video game in such a way as to make it practicable by everyone.

Source: Twitter

