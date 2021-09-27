The Last of Us series offers us its first filming image

In parallel, Naughty Dog revealed that the multiplayer mode of the video game title is still in preparation.

Several months after the announcement of its production, Naughty Dog unveils the very first image of the series The Last of Us. The Last of Us, held this September 26, that this image was posted by Neil Druckmann, the studio’s co-president, on Twitter. This photo features Ellie and Joël, from behind and in a place as deserted as it is worrying.

When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: “Hooooooly shit! It’s Joel & Ellie! 😭!” Tea @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog‘s The Last of Us is full steam ahead! Can’t wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!! pic.twitter.com/trq9N340FW – Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2021



Fans of the video game saga will immediately have the two iconic characters, who had taken their first steps on PS3. The HBO-commissioned series seems to tick all the boxes when it comes to the young teen and her loving dad. We also find the same (or almost) clothes that the characters wear in the first game, as well as the same general atmosphere.

In this image, Joël and Ellie are looking in front of them at a crashed plane which could be important for the plot, as far as we know. At the moment, neither Naughty Dog nor HBO are set to reveal more about the project, and the series still does not have an official release date.

The Last of Us soon in multiplayer?

Back with the video game titles, Naughty Dog announced that the studio was working on the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us Part II. Rochelle Snyder, who is the studio’s communications manager, provided some explanation for the game mode delay.

“We see in the comments that many of you are asking for multiplayer and wanting updates. For now, we’ll say that we love what the team is developing and want to give them time to build their ambitious project. We’ll tell you more when it’s ready! “

Small update without consequence for the moment, but we nevertheless remain certain that the project is still very much alive at Naughty Dog.