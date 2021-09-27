The Last of Us: the first official photo of Joel and Ellie for the HBO series

Journalist specializing in films and series on platforms regardless of genre. This does not prevent him from remaining faithful to the small skylight and the big screen.

In full production, the serial adaptation of the video game The Last of Us for HBO is being revealed little by little. A first official photo of Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) has been posted by Neil Druckmann.

Naughty Dog

Much awaited by fans of the video game, the television adaptation of The Last of Us for HBO is in full production. After unveiling pictures of the sets, it is a first official photo of Joel and Ellie, the main characters, which was posted on the networks by Neil Druckmann, one of the brains behind the video game who officiates as a producer , screenwriter but also director (on an episode) of the series.





This rather disturbing photo and very faithful to the aesthetic of the video game shows Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) and Pedro Pascal (Narcos, The Mandalorian) in the skin of their respective characters. The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic universe and chronicles Joel and Ellie’s dangerous road trip through the United States ravaged by a pandemic caused by a fungus.

The gigantic production of the series began this summer in Calgary, in the province of Alberta in Canada, and should end on June 8, 2022. It will therefore be necessary to wait before discovering the series but the teams distill some information here and there to pique the curiosity of fans, especially with visuals, including an official photo of the two heroes.

Written and produced by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann, the ten episodes of the first season of The Last of Us will be directed by Kantemir Balagov (A Big Girl), Jasmila Žbanić (The Voice of Aida), Ali Abbasi (Border ), Peter Hoare (Kevin Can Wait) and Neil Druckmann. The rest of the cast include Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Merle Dandrige (Marlene), Anna Torv (Tess) and Nico Parker (Sarah).