The Last of Us: Where is multiplayer at? Naughty Dog responds

Since the launch of The Last of Us Part II in June 2020, many players have wondered where the multiplayer has gone, integrated in the first game, but excluded from this sequel. On the occasion of The Last of Us Day, Naughty Dog returned to this question.

For months, Naughty Dog’s job postings have indicated that a stand-alone multiplayer game is in development. The nature of the title was confirmed end of August with a visual of The Last of Us Part II, but nothing to be sure that the title belongs to the license. In a press release issued yesterday on the occasion of The Last of Us Day, we learn that the multiplayer of The Last of Us is indeed in development. The way things are presented makes it possible to to make the connection between the jobs posted earlier, the stand-alone character of the production, and the The Last of Us license:

(…) “What are you doing with The Last of Us license right now? “

In short, we are working on it. (…) Many of you are clamoring for multiplayer and want updates. For now, we’re going to say that we like what the team is developing and that we want to give them time to build their ambitious project. We will reveal more to you when the time comes! To this end, we have been busy developing our team within the kennel since the launch of The Last of Us Part II and we are currently in the process of recruiting for positions related (…)

