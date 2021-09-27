the lawsuit that captivates South Africa

A former police officer accused of orchestrating the murder of five members of her family and her lover to collect life insurance: the trial of Nomia Ndlovu, a chilling television series, has fascinated South Africans for two weeks. The behavior of this 46-year-old woman, wearing asymmetrical updos, who frowns defiantly or strikes incongruous poses, raising two fingers to form a frivolous V of victory at the opening of the hearings, adds to the unease. And his composure in the face of terrible accusations takes his breath away. On Monday, the former police officer in a bright green dress and shawl around the shoulders, grimaces, wrinkles his nose in the face of questions. His supple posture, a little too relaxed, seems to taunt the court.

One after another, cousin, sister, boyfriend, niece, nephew and another relative were found dead between 2012 and 2017, clubbed, strangled or shot dead. The accused allegedly took out life and funeral insurance on behalf of her victims, then claimed the money after their death. She denies everything altogether. “I am not the person who purchased my sister’s insurance policiesMurdered, she said in Tsonga, before translation. According to the prosecution, she would have earned some 80,000 euros thanks to her murderous business. Contract killers are believed to have done most of the dirty work but Nomia Ndlovu is said to have personally taken care of her sister Audrey, poisoning her tea before strangling her.





She was still planning in 2018 to set fire to the house of another of her sisters, a mother of five children, including a baby, when the envisaged killer broke down … and notified the police. She explained to the man, accompanied by his so-called accomplice, in fact a police officer, that they had to first knock them out with sleeping pills and then fill their mouths with socks to stifle the cries. A few days earlier, another hitman had faltered at the sight of the accused’s old mother. He gave up his job, asked the frail lady for a glass of water and left the house.

