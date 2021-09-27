“The left will not win,” says Daniel Cohn-Bendit

“The left will not win the presidential election” in 2022, affirms Monday, September 27 on franceinfo Daniel Cohn-Bendit, former Franco-German MEP Les Verts. “Our societies want to be governed at the center”, explains the former elected official who lives in Germany and who voted for the ecologists during the German legislative elections. For the green primary in France, he supports Yannick Jadot, but he thinks that the French environmentalists are not in a position to win.

franceinfo: When we observe the results of the legislative elections in Germany, should we learn from them in France? Isn’t the left dead?

I believe the lesson to be learned is that our societies want to be governed at the center. This is the lesson to be learned. In a democracy you need to be elected first, otherwise you can say: “I will do, I will do”, you can be like the French Greens who, at 5 or 6%, tell you that we are going to be the next Presidents of the Republic. It works until January-February and when, in February, they will still be at 6 or 7% and they will continue to say that we are going to win the presidential election, no one is going to listen to them anymore.

The French Greens will not win the presidential election?

No, it’s obvious. The left will not win the presidential election. Look at France, it’s hopeless.

“France is a country which is on the right. 65% of the French are between the center-right and the extreme-right.” Daniel Cohn-Bendit, former Franco-German MEP Les Verts to franceinfo



Me, [pour la primaire écologiste] I am absolutely for Yannick Jadot. But I believe in rebuilding the left and rebuilding itself around the environmental pole. And that will be decided in the presidential election. If the environmental candidate is at the head of the left in the presidential election, it is the environmentalists who will be able to rebuild with the legislative elections.

So you will support Yannick Jadot during his campaign if he finishes at the top of this green primary?

I have two objectives: we need proportionality in France. Without proportionality, we will not be able to do it. And if there was the proportional, I think the ecologists should negotiate a pact with LREM to govern because it is a center-left that France needs. It is true that it is copied from Germany.

Precisely, you voted for the legislative elections in Germany. Can we say that Angela Merkel missed her exit given the results of her party, the CDU, while her popularity is flirting with 80% today?

It is an extraordinary phenomenon. Merkel’s popularity is at the top, but her party’s popularity is sinking. Already, in the last election, Merkel had won with only 33%, which was the worst score of the Christian Democrats in the history of the Federal Republic. Usually, elections end with 40% for the winning party. It’s not a slap in the face for her. Except that it’s a slap in the face for her because she left her party in tatters.