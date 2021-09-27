the list of games offered in October 2021 on PS4 and PS5

We already know the list of games that will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in October. On the program, Mortal Kombat and … golf.

One of the main benefits of PlayStation Plus is accessing a selection of games for free each month. Once acquired, they remain available in the library as long as you subscribe to the service. For the 3rd month in a row, the Dealabs site was able to get its hands on the list of games that will be offered next month. from October 5 to November 2, 2021.

Games offered on PS5 and PS4

Here is the list of games that will be offered from October 5 to November 2:





Hell Let Loose (PS5)

Mortal Kombat X (PS4)

PGA tour 2K21 (PS4)

Like every month, a title is reserved for the happy owners of PS5. In October, it’s Hell Let Loose, a multiplayer FPS set in WWII with up to 100 players per game. It also mixes elements of real-time strategy games. This game has been available since the summer in version 1.0 on PC and has been very well received by players, it has a very positive rating on Steam with over 32,000 reviews. On Metacritic, his score is 79. This is an outing day one in the PS Plus, the game has so far been eligible for beta on PS5 only.

Maybe that’s because it’s the month of Halloween, but the second game is also reserved for a rather adult audience. Difficult to present Mortal Kombat X, the famous 3D fighting game that offers you animations of the dead, the famous fatality, all more gory than the others. This episode propelled the series into one of the most popular fighting games in the world.

Between fights of Mortal Kombat X and war scenes from Hell Let Loose, you may want a moment of relaxation. Nothing better than the game of golf PGA Tour 2K21 to pass the time on the green, far from warlike fights. Please note, this is a real golf simulation and not an arcade game as Mario Golf can offer.

A nice selection in October once again for the PlayStation Plus, with a game available from its launch and two rather popular games in their genres.