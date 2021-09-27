The magnificent communion between supporters of OM and Lens

The start of the Ligue 1 season was spectacular on the green rectangle, but marked by several incidents involving supporters. Sunday evening at the Vélodrome, the show was on the field and in the stands, with a lot of emotions before, during and after the match.

Before the meeting, the Vélodrome paid tribute to its famous supporters René Malleville and Philou Sports, who died recently, as well as to Clément, who tragically disappeared in a road accident on his return from Angers last week.

Pablo Longoria came to lay a wreath of flowers before the match with the Fanatics, the group of supporters to which he belonged, and several banners and tifo paid tribute to the young man of 23 years in Marseille and in other League stadiums 1.

The Lensois supporters present at the Vélodrome also paid tribute to Clément via a banner, then by singing with the Marseille supporters during and after the match. Scenes captured by several journalists present at the stadium and which are really fun to see.





Extraordinary scene at the Vélodrome where ultras Lensois and Fanatics take turns singing and applauding each other, between two tributes to Clément #OMRCL pic.twitter.com/93ujZYUiDd – Mathieu Grégoire (@Serguei) September 26, 2021