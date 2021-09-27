The masterpiece, the fireworks, the rocket man … Back on the 5 most beautiful victories of Julian Alaphilippe

DECRYPTION – The French puncher kept this Sunday the most beautiful of one-day races: the world championship. Back on his 5 most significant victories.

At 29, Julian Alaphilippe is the only French double world champion. His track record is growing and his Top 5 can no longer accommodate some of his outstanding successes: his hat-trick on the Flèche Wallonne (2018, 2019, 2021), the Strade Bianche (2019), the Clasica San Sebastian (2018) or the Tour of California (2016). Because the range of its finest successes lists some gems. Fan.

The masterpiece of Leuven 2021. At the time of defending his world title, Julien Alaphilippe was not a favorite but he, with the help of a fabulous team from France, made the race completely crazy by multiplying the attacks. The first 57 km from the finish, the fifth, decisive, 17 km from the line in the small wall of Saint-Antoine invited as his springboard. Propelled alone in the lead, the puncher with the n ° 1 in the back dances on the pedals. He suffers but does not doubt. The gap is widening irreparably. Impossible is not French, Julian Alaphilippe joins