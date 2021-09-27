“The maternal instinct is a myth”: Blandine Bellavoir talks about her post-partum depression

She camped Alice Avril in The Little Murders of Agatha Christie (France 2), now plays Christine Villemin, the mother of little Grégory in the series A French affair (TF1) inspired by the terrible affair and realizes Storm, a documentary on postpartum depression. Blandine Bellavoir, mother of a 3-year-old boy, touches a sensitive subject that she unfortunately masters well since she suffered from it …

“Maternal instinct is a myth“, she launches to our colleagues from West France. A strong phrase from the actress who describes postpartum depression as “smiling depression“. An expression used to describe ailments that are difficult to diagnose from the outside as the patient hides his discomfort well, notably through smiles. The reality behind this mask is quite different.”The arrival of a child turns everything upside down. And at the same time, it’s an injection to happiness“, says Blandine Bellavoir.





It must be said that, during the nine months of pregnancy, the future mother is pampered like never before. The after-baby can sometimes, in 10% to 15% of cases, turn the dream into a nightmare. “It is true that when you leave the maternity ward, you have the impression that you are being told: ‘See you in the small kindergarten section. And in the meantime, get by!‘Because there is a real follow-up during pregnancy and then no one asks you how you are doing, regrets the 37-year-old actress with Star TV. There is no space for women to speak out when they need help. We are prepared for childbirth, not for the aftermath…“

We spend our time telling each other that everything is fine

The rest, precisely, is harsh. Calling for help is even becoming unthinkable for some. Blandine Bellavoir explains it to West France : “To ask for help is to feel failing. So we spend our time telling each other that everything is fine, because having kids is so great.“This myth of the happy mother, she thus compares it to that of Santa Claus …

In these difficult times, Blandine Bellavoir could certainly count on the support of her lover Arnaud Perron, who is also the father of her son. Together, they form a solid couple on a daily basis … and a duo on screen. She is an actress, he is an actor and a director. In 2015, in The Little Murders of Agatha Christie, he played the ex-husband of Alice Avril, herself camped by our beautiful Blandine Bellavoir!