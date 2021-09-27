The Minister of Transport intervenes

The Minister of Transport Aïssa Bekkai held, on September 23, a working meeting with the managers of the company Air Algerie to study the means of restructuring and relaunching of its activity, in the presence of executives of the ministry and of the CEO. interim Air Algerie and a number of company executives.

According to a statement published on September 25 on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Transport, the meeting was devoted to ” the study of the action plan of the management of Air Algeria concerning the quality of the services provided to its customers and the means of improving it “.

This will go through ” a series of measures that affect all structures and departments of the company, from the provision of seats, to the reception of customers, to the respect of schedules and travelers and the training of workers and managers of the business “, According to the press release.

Air Algérie called on to review ticket prices

On this occasion the Minister called for ” a complete review of the prices of Air Algerie airline tickets, in particular internal flights to the south to encourage Saharawi tourism on which the government is counting to diversify the economy and the sources of revenue for the public treasury », Indicate the terms of the press release.





During this meeting, Aïssa Bekkai reiterated the need for the airline company Air Algérie to ” rely on its own resources in order to implement the restructuring and development plan of the company “.

The management of the various basic structures of Air Algeria will be reviewed

These include the creation of the maintenance company before December 31, 2021 as well as the land activities company during the year 2022, the press release said.

The minister also ordered to “ review the management of the various basic structures of Air Algérie, such as the commercial agencies spread over the national territory, with the need to integrate technology and digitization in order to improve the services provided to customers “.

Finally, the minister insisted on ” the need to prepare an action plan with tangible measures and mechanisms and a targeted short, medium and long term timetable, in consultation with the social partner in future strategic choices, so that the change is greatest in the future. ” within the company and according to its own capacities “.