the moving farewells of his family and the poignant words of his father at his funeral

This weekend was held the funeral of the young Gabby Petito, found dead less than a week ago.
After awareness comes the time to say goodbye. Six days after the discovery of their daughter’s body Gabby Petito, her family had to say goodbye to her in a poignant ceremony held on September 26 on Long Island, near where the young girl had grown up, in New York. In early September, when her boyfriend Brian Laundrie had returned alone, a month earlier than expected, from the American road trip that the two had started together at the beginning of the summer, the parents of the young traveler and influencer had started to to worry. It was on September 11 that they reported his disappearance, worried that they would not hear from him. After ten days of extensive research, the body of the 22-year-old girl was found in Grand Teton National Park, in the state of Wyoming. The result of a homicide, according to the FBI.
“The whole planet knows its name”
The disappearance, the search for the young girl, and now the manhunt for the missing boyfriend has held America in suspense for several weeks. This weekend was a kind of respite and allowed the whole country, and first of all its relatives, to pay homage to the young woman. In the many tributes that have been linked this Sunday, it has been described as sparkling. Joseph Petito, her father who was at the front of the line to search for his daughter for weeks, said, very moved: “The entire planet knows this woman’s name. She has inspired many women and many men to do what is best for them first. Put your life first. And do it now, while you have time. I couldn’t be more proud. “
Take inspiration from Gabby
The father continued by describing the eyes “ridiculously blue” of his daughter and confided to the bereaved that “her nature was to always smile and to treat everyone with kindness.” Pointing to the large posters set up to pay tribute to the young girl, he said: “I want you to look at these photos and take inspiration from Gabby. If there’s a trip you want to take, do it now. Do it while you have time. If there is one. relationship you are in that might not be the best for you, leave it. “ Words that necessarily resonate, while the search to find Brian Laundrie, suspect number one whose behavior has been suspicious since his return from his trip and against whom an arrest warrant has been issued, continue. Hundreds of people had gathered in front of the chapel which hosted the funeral and these were even posted on the Internet, to allow the whole country, affected by this affair, to pay homage to the young girl.