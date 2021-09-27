The Neymar-Mbappé affair, Messi’s form, … Pochettino’s words

Zapping Foot National TOP 10: The ranking of the top scorers in Ligue 1

As reported by RMC Sport, the Argentine coach does not prefer to dwell too much on the Neymar and Mbappé incident and says that the two attackers spoke to each other. “They are extraordinary boys, competitors. These are things that can happen on a field. They talked to each other, I also discussed with them. In training, they were laughing. These are things that happen. sometimes. There is more noise than reality. But it is something completely under control. ” Pochettino confirms.

Messi will be in the squad

For Messi, on whom the doubt persists following his knee injury against Lyon 8 days ago, the former Tottenham coach is confident. “Leo, it’s a bit like Marco. He’s progressing really well. I think he’ll be in the squad tomorrow. I don’t know who’s going to start yet. It takes time to work and evolve in different conditions. that they get to know each other so that they can play well together. Everyone’s under pressure. The most important thing is that we are happy with the team. We need a little time. The players need to feel free to evolve properly. ” advance the coach of PSG.





He thinks that the Argentine star, like everyone else, needs time to adapt to a new environment. “He’s a man like everyone else. He also needs to adapt to this new team, this new culture and this new country. Let the players adapt, start to feel at home. He made 20 years in Barcelona, ​​everything is new here for him. It’s not been very long since he arrived. With time, I have no real doubts that everything will be fine and that we will meet a real success all together. ” he concludes.