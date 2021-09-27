More

    The NFT of the “Side Eyeing Chloe” meme, a must on the Internet, sold for $ 74,000

    It is one of the most famous memes on the internet. “Side Eyeing Chloe” was sold as an NFT for 25 ethereum, or $ 74,000 at the current price of this cryptocurrency. Dubai-based company 3F Music now owns it, reports BFMTV. However, this company does not have any copyright in the meme.

    She has the NFT digital certificate, which only certifies that the company does indeed have the original capture of the image of young Chloe. “Side Eyeing Chloe” is indeed the image of little Chloe who, sitting in her car seat, looks worriedly at the camera. Used and shared millions of times on social networks, this photo is taken from a video posted by the mother of the young American in 2013.

    Money could pay for Chloe’s studies … or a horse

    The context of this image, which has become essential on all networks, is nevertheless banal. The mother wanted to surprise her two daughters by taking them to Disneyland. Seeing the amusement park, the older one then cried with joy. What worried his sister, the young Chloe, who did not understand what was going on. Hence his look now widely known. The money from the sale should pay for the girl’s education, her mother told the BBC. Even if for her part, her daughter, now 10 years old, would prefer a horse.


    The NFT for non-fungible token (non-fungible token) is based on blockchain technology. It ensures that a document is unique, without possible falsification. And the company 3F Music is not at its first attempt in these purchases. The company already owns several memes including “Disaster Girl,” a photo that shows a small smile as she watches a house burn. She spent nearly $ 500,000 to acquire the NFT in this photo.


