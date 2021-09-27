The Paris Bourse continues its rebound

The Paris Bourse started the week up 0.51%, building on its rebound from the previous week, reassured by the results of the German federal elections, and remaining attentive but not worried about the situation of Evergrande in China .

The flagship CAC 40 index rose 34.12 points to 6,672.58 points around 9:15 am. Friday, it ended down 0.95% to 6,638.46 points, however, posting a weekly increase of 1.04%.

“There was no bad news this weekend, either on the side of the German federal elections or, more importantly, of the Evergrande saga,” the debt-ridden Chinese real estate giant, notes Jeffrey Halley, analyst of ‘Oanda.

In Germany, the vote “resulted in an inconclusive result, which did not surprise anyone,” said Mr Halley.

According to the first provisional official results released Monday morning on the website of the electoral commission, the center-left of the SPD and their leader Olaf Scholz won 25.7% of the vote, slightly ahead of the conservative union CDU-CSU d ‘Armin Laschet, who has a historically low score of 24.1%.

Both parties have said they want the future coalition to be formed “before Christmas”. In Frankfurt, the Dax also opened up 1.07%.





On the side of China, despite the first delays in the payment of part of its 260 billion euros of debt, “the markets quickly seemed to consider the situation of Evergrande as controllable” and whose consequences “will not spill over. of China’s borders, ”said the analyst.

The fears around a non-repayment of colossal amounts had plunged the markets at the beginning of last week, European prices falling to a two-month low, before a sharp rebound.

Investors, on the other hand, are watching the rise in the price of certain commodities.

“A rapid rise in oil prices also means additional pressure on inflation,” recalls Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at Swissquote, as the pace of the rise in prices is watched very carefully by central banks to determine the adjustment in course of their monetary policy.

TotalEnergies and Safran join forces

The French groups TotalEnergies (+ 1.02% to 40.11 euros) and Safran (+ 1.49% to 113.04 euros) announced on Monday that they had entered into a “strategic partnership” to develop the use of aviation fuels (SAF) and thus reduce the carbon footprint of air transport.

Plastic Omnium lowers its targets, its title follows

Automotive supplier Plastic Omnium fell 2.55% to 22.92 euros after the announcement of the downward revision of its financial targets for 2021, due to the shortage of semiconductors that will weigh on automotive production worldwide in the second half of the year.

Euronext CAC40