The Paris Bourse should continue its rebound

The Paris Bourse is expected to open higher on Monday, building on the momentum of the previous week and satisfied with the results of the German parliamentary elections which showed the socialists of the SPD and the conservatives of the CDU-CSU very close.

The CAC 40 index futures contract rose 0.80% forty minutes before the opening of the session. Friday, it ended down 0.95% to 6,638.46 points, however, posting an increase of 1.04% over the previous week.

“Although they hit their two-month low early last week, European markets were finally able to finish higher,” notes Michael Hewson, CMC Markets analyst.

The news of the weekend did not change the dynamics. “The result did not surprise anyone, the German elections ended in the expected impasse,” he continues.

According to the first provisional official results released Monday morning on the website of the electoral commission, the center-left of the SPD and their leader Olaf Scholz won 25.7% of the vote, slightly ahead of the conservative union CDU-CSU d ‘Armin Laschet, who has a historically low score of 24.1%.

Both parties have said they want the future coalition to be formed “before Christmas”.





For German policy, this means that nothing should change in the short term, “Hewson notes.

In the absence of major macroeconomic news, “investors are still in this phase of digestion after the Fed meeting which clearly signaled that the start of monetary normalization will take place before the end of the year”, estimates for his part John Plassard.

Concerns over debt-ridden Chinese real estate giant Evergrande have also subsided a bit, even though the company, which failed to honor payments due last week, only has one month left. to do it.

Investors are, however, watching the ongoing rise in oil prices, which could further revive fears around inflation.

In addition, economists are clearly less optimistic than in May on US growth this year, believing that the Delta variant constitutes a serious risk for the world’s largest economy, according to the latest survey by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) published Monday.

US parliamentarians have a busy comeback this week, with three crucial bills for President Joe Biden: a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure investment project, the vote of which scheduled for Monday could be postponed due to differences among Democrats, social reforms for the colossal amount of 3.500 billion dollars, and a financing law to avoid a “shutdown”, the paralysis of the American federal services.

Among the values ​​to follow on Monday

The automotive supplier Plastic Omnium announced Friday after the close to lower its financial objectives for 2021, because of the shortage of semiconductors which will weigh on the world automobile production in the second half, in a press release.

