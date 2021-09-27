The Paris Stock Exchange on the rise, energy at the heart of attention

The Paris Bourse closed with a small increase of 0.19% on Monday, driven by energy-related stocks whose prices are soaring and raise fears of a more persistent inflation context than envisaged.

The Parisian CAC 40 index took 12.45 points to 6,650.91 points. Friday, it had yielded 0.31%.

“The markets are worried about a rebound in inflation linked to the rise in the prices of energy and food commodities,” Daniel Larrouturou, equity manager of Dôm Finance, told AFP.

“The most direct consequence of the rise in energy prices is an increase in securities linked to the energy sector”, but its double impact is “the fear that this rise in prices will translate into a more lasting rise inflation, which means that bond markets are falling, ”explains the expert.

In turn, the tension in the sovereign debt market has penalized "companies with relatively high valuation, such as technology, luxury goods, or health".





In addition, market operators have taken note of the results of the German elections which should lead to the formation of a government coalition after a period of tough negotiations.

“Coalition negotiations should not be the center of attention of financial markets, because in any case, one of the old ruling parties will be the new leader of the coalition,” observes Reto Cueni, chief economist of Vontobel AM.

Taking advantage of the escalation in energy and electricity prices, Totalenergies (+ 3.44% to 41.06 euros), Edf (+ 3.43% to 11.17 euros), Vallourec (+4, 87% to 7.32 euros) and TechnipFMC (+ 6.51% to 6.51 euros) supported the Parisian rating.

Traditional mechanism, financial securities such as Société Générale (+ 3.17% to 27.17 euros), BNP Paribas (+ 3.10% to 56.50 euros), Crédit Agricole (+ 3.51% to 12.32 euros) and Axa (+ 1.60% to 23.88 euros) rose very significantly, benefiting from the rise in yields on sovereign bonds.

On the other hand, LVMH (-0.84% ​​to 637.50 euros), Kering (-1.81% to 622.30 euros) and Hermès (-3.53% to 1,242.50 euros) suffered from the tension of the bond market, just like technology stocks (Dassault Systemes down 3.73% to 47.70 euros or Teleperformance 3.85% to 357.30 euros).

Euronext CAC40