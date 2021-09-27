The Paris Stock Exchange up slightly, reassured by the German elections and driven by the rise in oil prices, Market news

The Paris Bourse closed this Monday session slightly up, driven by the appeasement in Europe of political fears after the results of the German parliamentary elections, but the prospect of the economic slowdown in China limited the advance of the Cac 40 (+ 0.19% to 6,650.91 points), while the American markets evolve in dispersed order (-0.5% for the Nasdaq Composite, -0.15% for the S&P 500, + 0.4% for the Dow Jones).

In Germany, where the Dax 40 ends with a gain of 0.33%, the Social Democrats of the SPD led by Olaf Scholz, current Minister of Finance and Vice-Chancellor, collected 25.7% of the vote in Sunday’s legislative elections. and narrowly ahead of the Christian Democrats of the CDU-CSU of Armin Laschet and supported by Angela Merkel, who obtained 24.1% of the vote. The SPD said it was ready to form a coalition with the Greens (14.8%) and the Liberal Democrats of the FDP (11.5%), but the negotiations could last several months. Angela Merkel’s government will therefore remain in charge until a new management team is formed.

The weak performance of the radical left, represented by Die Linke (4.9%), excludes the prospect of a government marked on the left. The most likely outcome is therefore a center-left or center-right coalition. “The big news is that a potential left-wing coalition between the SPD, the Greens and Die Linke could not achieve a majority, which considerably reduces uncertainty for the markets before coalition negotiations”, explains Reto Cueni, chief economist at Vontobel AM. “The result of the elections in Germany implies the continuity of a moderate financial and economic policy, because a probable coalition of three parties should unite around a centrist program”, reassured Stefan Keller, strategist at asset manager Candriam.

Focus on central banks

But, elsewhere in the world, China remains a source of concern for the stock market. In the world’s second-largest economy, the electricity shortage, a consequence of an insufficient supply of coal and the tightening of anti-pollution regulations, is already weighing on industrial activity in several regions (factories are rationed) and analysts believe that it is slowing the growth of the whole country. In China, attention also continues to focus on real estate giant Evergrande, whose debt stands at more than $ 300 billion. Last week he was unable to pay out $ 83.5 million in bond coupons. Evergrande entered a thirty-day grace period before the default was noted, knowing that another $ 47.5 million deadline is expected this week. The fact remains that, on this point, stockholders are convinced that Beijing, which controls the banking system, will do everything to avoid a disorderly collapse. On Monday, the country’s central bank injected an additional 100 billion yuan ($ 15 billion) into the money market.





In the United States, the Fed could announce a reduction in its asset purchases as early as November. Charles Evans, chairman of the Chicago Fed and voting member of the FOMC, said at the National Association of Business Economics annual meeting on Monday that “If the trend of improving the labor market continues, it seems likely that the conditions [nécessaires à une réduction des achats d’actifs] will be reunited and that tapering can be initiated ”. The yield on the US 10-year bond increases by 3 basis points to around 1.48% after briefly rising above 1.5%, a first since June, while that of the same maturity on the Bund German is also at its highest for three months, around -0.2%.

Closer to home, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, told MEPs that inflation could exceed the ECB’s forecasts, a hypothesis she considers unlikely, however. The week which begins is rich in key meetings, with in particular the hearings of Jerome Powell, the boss of the American central bank, before Congress and the negotiations on the stimulus plan of Joe Biden, which risk to be disrupted by the question of the ceiling of the American debt, with as a corollary a possible “shutdown”.

The price of Brent near $ 80

On the values ​​front, in Paris, Plastic Omnium lost 3.5%. The automotive supplier has issued a warning on its results for the year 2021 in order to take into account the acceleration of the semiconductor crisis which “Is now reflected in a strong revision of world automobile production”.

Valeo rose 1.35%. Goldman Sachs has raised its recommendation on the title to “sell” to “neutral” and increased its target price from 28 to 29 euros. For the broker, the forecasts for a drop in the production of equipment manufacturers are already in the course. BofA Global Research estimated on Friday that the warnings were already integrated into the courses.

Faurecia climbed 1.7%. The equipment manufacturer is launching its takeover bid this Monday on the balance of Hella’s capital that it does not yet hold at a unit price of 60 euros. The operation will run until October 25.

Main support for the Cac 40, TotalEnergies appreciated by more than 3% in the wake of the rise in Brent prices, the highest since October 2018 with a price flirting with 80 dollars a barrel. The oil supply remains constrained. In the United States, the production of the Gulf of Mexico is still cut by 300,000 barrels per day a month after the passage of Hurricane Ida, according to data from the Office of Environment and Safety Regulation (BSEE) at a moment when demand is strong following the reopening of the world economy. Goldman Sachs strategists see Brent price hitting $ 90 by year end; it’s ten dollars more than before. At New York, Chevron gains 2.6% on the Dow Jones.

Values ​​linked to travel and tourism remain supported by the upcoming easing of restrictions in the UK and US. Air France-KLM was awarded more than 5%, just like Accor. ADP gained more than 6%.

The aeronautical sector is also surrounded by the image ofAirbus (+ 1.6%) and Saffron (+ 3.3%).



