the positive trend is confirmed, Messi and Verratti in training

Optimism is in order for the presence of Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti for the shock of the Champions League between PSG and Manchester City on Tuesday (9 p.m., on RMC Sport 1).

There were sacred ghosts on the lawn of Camp des Loges this Monday morning. Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti participated in the training session with the whole group, on the eve of the shock against Manchester City in the Champions League (9 p.m., on RMC Sport 1). What reinforce the optimism on the presence of the two stars against the English. Mauricio Pochettino may say more about their chances of playing, Monday afternoon at a press conference, an exercise where he is always cautious.

Messi missed his side’s last two games (in Metz and against Montpellier) after being substituted in the 76th minute against Lyon last weekend. He suffered from a bone contusion. Marco Verratti, affected to a knee with his selection in September, has missed the last five Parisian games but seems well on his way to appear in the group.

Another player continues his comeback in training: Juan Bernat. Absent for more than a year after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Spaniard participated normally in the session with his teammates. But he will not play on Wednesday since he was not included in the list of players who can play in the group stage of the Champions League.

Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo present

The players trained under the watchful eye of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the president, and Leonardo, the sporting director. As usual, Kylian Mbappé entered the field among the last. He crossed paths with Neymar during a downforce exercise before taking part in a toro with the Brazilian – against whom he moaned on Saturday after his outing against Montpellier – and the other stars of the team (Messi, DI Maria, Icardi, Paredes). Keylor Navas also participated, at the start of the session, in this toro with the field players while the other goalkeepers (Donnarumma, Rico and Letellier) carried out specific exercises at the post.

A few players were missing, including Sergio Ramos, still in individual preparation. Young Nathan Bitumazala (back) and Teddy Alloh (ankle) weren’t there either. Ismaël Gharbi continued his recovery alone.