the press celebrates the historic double of the Frenchman

“King Alaphilippe II”. The daily The team does not hide his joy, Monday September 27, after the historic double of Julian Alaphilippe at the World Road Cycling Championships, Sunday September 26. For the sports daily, the Frenchman realized “a new masterpiece”, and signed the“one of the most beautiful days of cycling in history” and even, “one of the most immense exploits of French sport of the last twenty years”. One more praise “too reductive” for the media which even swapped red for the color of the rainbow in its logo, “as the shock is not quantifiable, intangible”.

“The world champion has once again proved how well he knew how to steer his boat, that major meetings did not frighten him, no more than terrible competition like that of yesterday, against rivals who had yet tended to pull his ears in recent months “, write again The team, which also underlines more generally the “absolute beauty” of this World Cup, made possible in particular by the competition.

As The team, The Parisian does not hide his enthusiasm after this major feat. For everyday life, Julian Alaphilippe, “masterful”, “camp on top of the world”. “A great Julian Alaphilippe, all in boldness and strength, has achieved the unprecedented feat for a Frenchman to keep his iridescent world champion jersey”, which becomes so “one of the giants of his sport “.





Across the Channel too, we also salute his victory. For The Guardian, Alaphilippe won “glory” in Leuven. The British media looks back on the performance of the Habs, which has “overcame the Flemish hills to join the rare group of male cyclists who successfully defended the title of world road racing champion”.

In the Belgian press, on the other hand, the feedback on this victory is much less present. Because, in Belgium, since Sunday, it is the disappointment that prevails. You even have to search the different pages of the sites to find an article on Alaphilippe, double world champion. Monday, waking up is therefore difficult for the Belgian media, as The evening, which title: “Julian Alaphilippe shower the Belgian dream”. “The victory, masterful, of Julian Alaphilippe must mitigate the disappointment, immense, of Belgium”, the Belgian media wrote from the start.

French “inaccessible”, extended “his rainbow reign of a new annual lease, leaving Belgium with the feeling that, do to such a devil, there was not much to do anyway”. On the side of The Last Hour / Sports, we also note in a few lines this victory of the French, who has now “the rainbow in the skin”.