the price of toilet paper threatened to increase

Price increases in prospect in France. After pasta, olive oil or even coffee, toilet paper and kitchen rolls could see their prices climb in supermarkets, as claimed by one of the giants of the sector.

Toilet paper is a staple in grocery shopping, but its price may soon rise on the shelves. A price increase unwelcome by consumers. The market leader in France, which manufactures Lotus and Okay products, has already announced double-digit price increases. In addition to toilet paper, cottons, paper towels or feminine hygiene products could also be more expensive. The result of an increase in the prices of raw materials, especially pulp, transport and energy.





In total, in recent months, the overall bill has jumped 30% for manufacturers. “The demand has changed for countries which overconsume certain products. China consumes differently, for example, the demand is strong and this has repercussions on French consumption, because it drives up prices and creates scarcity”, explains Yves Puget, editorial director of LSA. The only solution to avoid a hefty bill for consumers, supermarkets will have to cut corners. Negotiations between manufacturers and large retailers are underway and will last until February 2022.