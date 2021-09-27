the realism that pays off for the people of Toulouse, the regrets for the ASM

A champion at the rendezvous and a successful replacement but also regrets and a bench that is missing its entries … Find the Tops and Flops of the last match of the 4th day of Top 14 between Stade Toulousain and ASM Clermont (27- 15).

Tops

The Toulouse champion continues his almost perfect start to the season

Manhandled as rarely, Stade Toulousain managed to get rid of the claws of Clermont to chain a fourth success in as many games, after its victories against Stade Rochelais, Rugby Club Toulonnais and Montpellier. If Romain Ntamack managed to register a try on the only opportunity of his people in the first period (20e), after an action of 80 meters, the reigning champions managed to gradually gain the upper hand after returning from the locker room. Yet outnumbered after the yellow card received by Zach Homes just before the break (38th), after a high tackle on Marvin O’Connor, Ugo Mola’s men take the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the banderilla in force of his flagship recruit, Anthony Jelonch (42e). They then reduced to nothing the last hopes of Auvergne at the end of the match, with a try from Antoine Dupont (70e), following a well executed 89 with Selevasio Tolofua, and transformed by Thomas Ramos, author of a 100% kicking (5/5, 12 points). Undisputed leader of the Top 14 (17 points), Stade Toulousain already has a 5-point lead in the standings over its runner-up, Racing 92.

Red and Black lineup upsets ASM

It was one of the launching pads for the Haut-Garonnais success this Sunday evening. The Toulouse touch has largely gained the ascendancy over the Clermont roster, which lost precious ammunition in the opposing 22 meters, facing the saving cons of François Cros, Anthony Jelonch and Selevasio Tolofua. To better understand the domination of the Red and Black in this sector, just look at the figures: the ASM lost no less than eight balls in touch throughout the match.





Damian Penaud, a successful repair

This was the main surprise offered by Jono Gibbes in the starting XV in Clermont. Relocated to the center, a first since December 2019, training winger Damian Penaud has perfectly met expectations. Comfortable on recovery balls as usual, the French international (24 caps) distinguished himself by an offering to Alivereti Raka for the first try of his family (7e). Behind, Damian Penaud was close to scoring a try after a kicking game for himself, which he did not come far from receiving in the in-goal (18e). Less prominent when returning from the locker room given the low number of ammunition provided by his partners, Damian Penaud still stood out with several defensive tackles, an area where he seems to have improved.

Flops

Badly paid, Clermont leaves Ernest-Wallon empty-handed

Jono Gibbes and his troops can harbor deep regrets after the copy delivered. Depriving Stade Toulousain of the balloons like few teams before it, ASM Clermont outrageously dominated the debates in the first act, however, failing to translate its supremacy on the scoreboard. Despite two tries at the end of the line signed Alivereti Raka (7e) and Marvin O’Connor (32e), which was the first in his new colors after three years of absence in the Top 14, the Jaunards fished in the last gesture on several highlights near the opposing goal line and Camille Lopez left spin five points en route at the foot. Leading 12 to 10 at the halfway point, Clermont gradually declined physically to finally bow to a heavy score of 27 to 15. Author of his best match since the start of the season, Clermont nevertheless left Toulouse empty-handed. Striking contrast.

The Clermont bench did not weigh enough

After the first sparkling act delivered by his players, the Clermont staff have long believed they could afford an authentic feat to Ernest-Wallon. Unfortunately for him, the contribution of the substitutes was not up to the event. Finishers Fourcade, Falgoux, Amatosero, Cancoriet and Falatea suffered in scrum and on impact while JJ Hanrahan was penalized twice and lost two balls to the ground.