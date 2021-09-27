The rebound in European equities continues, with oil supporting



THE EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS ARE GROWING CLEARLY AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SESSION

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets are up sharply at the start of the session on Monday, the renewed confidence observed at the end of last week continuing to favor the rebound in risky assets in the absence of any unpleasant surprises, whether political in Germany or financial in China.

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.62% to 6,679.67 points around 07:45 GMT In London, the FTSE 100 took 0.56% and in Frankfurt, the Dax advanced by 0.89%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is up 0.66%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.45% and the Stoxx 600 0.45%.

The latter has gained 0.3% over the whole of last week after three consecutive weeks of decline but still gives a little more than 1% since the beginning of September.

In Germany, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is looking for coalition partners to form a government in the aftermath of its narrow victory.





“All in all, these elections open the door to very long negotiations between parties which have very marked differences, in particular on their economic strategies”, summarizes Sebastian Paris Horvitz, research director of LBPAM, but “for Europe and the euro zone, at this stage, it is difficult to believe in a possible change in Germany’s positions on the main European policies “.

The relief from the election results is also visible in the bond market, with the ten-year Bund yield falling to -0.239%.

In China, the fate of the real estate giant Evergrande remains in suspense but the authorities continue to support the markets by injecting liquidity into the financial systems.

Investors also continue to monitor energy prices, with Brent oil reaching its highest level in nearly three years at nearly $ 80 a barrel.

The European Stoxx energy index also gained 1.8%, the strongest sector growth at the start of the session.

Among the best performances within the Stoxx 600, the British aeronautical group Rolls-Royce takes 5.07% after being chosen to power the fleet of B52 bombers of the American Air Force; Morgan Stanley has also raised its price target.

On the downside, Plastic Omnium yielded 2.04% after lowering its forecast for annual results in order to take into account the prolonged impact of the shortage of semiconductors on global automobile production.

(Report Marc Angrand, edited by Blandine Hénault)