the same weight / power ratio as a Porsche Taycan with… 85 hp

At 1,103 kg, an Alpine A110 is today considered light. At 922 kg, a Lotus Elise goes even further. And let’s not even talk about the 595 kg of the Ariel Atom 4. But Caterham plays in an even higher division. Its heaviest model imported into France at present, the Seven 485 CSR weighs 580 kg. And here is now unveiled the flyweight: the Seven 170 with only 440 kg!







Combining both the maxim “light is right” and the principle of downsizing, no need for a monster of power under its hood to animate it, just a small 3-cylinder supercharged 660 cm3 sending 84 hp and 116 Nm only the rear wheels fitted with thin 155 wide tires. Just enough to get the 0 to 100 km / h in 6.9 s with driving pleasure reached well before the speed limits! Its weight / power ratio of 5.24 kg / ch puts it in fact at the same level as a Porsche Taycan, with 408 hp in Overboost certainly, but also having to move 2125 kg.











Good news for our side of the Channel: the Caterham Seven 170 not only meets the Euro 6 standard, which allows it to be legally imported on the continent, but is also approved at 109 g / km of WLTP CO2, which therefore does not entail a penalty. Two versions are available, 170S or 170R, the second being barely more radical than the first, at prices starting at € 29,495 (excluding VAT).