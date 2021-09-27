The Samsung Galaxy S22 is shown in pictures: small model, small changes

Samsung is expected to announce its future line of smartphones early next year. While waiting for their officialization, many leaks allow to know more about the Galaxy S22.

Like every year, a lot of ink is being spilled on the future generation of Galaxy S, and it is not uncommon to know the majority of the characteristics of smartphones before their official presentation. The 2022 batch should not derogate from this tradition, as the rumors about the Galaxy S22 are numerous.

After a first batch of leaks in August, we’re continuing to learn more about the range, including new images showing the designs of the Galaxy S22 + and S22 Ultra. the leaker OnLeaks, at the origin of these renderings, is no exception for the classic Galaxy S22 and publishes – in collaboration with the Zouton site – a batch of visuals and details concerning the future flagship of the Korean firm.

Galaxy S22: a striking resemblance to the S21

While it comes as no surprise to anyone, the Galaxy S22 would look like its predecessor. Indeed, the design of this one uses a flat screen on the front, a central punch, thin borders with rounded corners and a photo module composed of three photo sensors arranged vertically at the back. The location of the flash would not have changed either, suggesting that the Galaxy S22 is just an evolution of the previous model.

The main differences would be on the back of the device, which is now flatter, especially with a photo module a priori less protruding on the Galaxy S22.





Measurements revised downwards

In addition to these images, OnLeaks revealed the potential dimensions of the future device. This would have a screen of around 6 inches – we are indeed counting on 6.06 inches – and would measure 146 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm. The dimensions and screen of the S22 would therefore be smaller than those of the S21, thus confirming that Samsung would work on devices that are easier to handle.

Finally, we also learn a little more about the technical characteristics of the future smartphone. It would thus have a 4,500 mAh battery, a 50 MP camera, accompanied by a telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

While these crisp details allow us to learn more about the Galaxy S22, they still need to be taken with a grain of salt. They are in fact nothing official at this stage and may turn out to be erroneous. In addition, Samsung can still make changes before officially announcing its new range, changing the features mentioned.

Finally, some data contradict those we mentioned previously, in particular concerning the size of the accumulator, thus confirming that many details remain to be clarified before the official announcement, expected at the beginning of the year 2022.

Expected in early 2022, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra are Samsung’s next major offensive in the high-end segment. What does this new batch of phones have in store for us? TO…

Read more