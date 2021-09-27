the statistic that worries the supporters and overwhelms Puel

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Adao Carvalho, third shareholder of the Greens, breaks the silence

It’s no longer a secret. And in any case for the supporters of ASSE, faced with the matches lost every day of L1 since the start of the season. Their team no longer puts one foot in front of the other and their coach, Claude Puel, seems at this time quite unable to find any solution. Yesterday, after the game lost to Nice, Opta released two statistics that say a lot about the current disarray.

Saint-Etienne, first of all, only has 3 points after 8 Ligue 1 2021/22 matches, equaling its worst total at this stage of an elite exercise with 1952/53 and 1988/89 – in scoring 3 points for a win. It should also be noted that since the elite of French football has reached 20 clubs, 11 of the 16 teams that have not won any of their first 8 matches have been relegated to L2 at the end of the season.

As for Claude Puel, the statistics are also gloomy: Claude Puel only has 1.08 points per game at the head of St Etienne in Ligue 1, the worst average for a coach of the Greens who have led at least 50 club matches in the elite.

