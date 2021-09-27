The structure of the atmosphere of an exoplanet revealed by astronomers

By combining the data returned by two different telescopes, astronomers have managed to expose the upper structure of the atmosphere of an exoplanet. They reveal the presence of clouds, the altitude of which they even managed to estimate.

The astronomers know it as WASP-127b. It was discovered in 2016. It is a gas giant located more than 525 light years of our Earth. A exoplanet in L’atmosphere from which they have just detected clouds. With such a level of detail that they were even able to assess their altitude and project the structure of the planet’s upper atmosphere.

It must be said that WASP-127b appears to be the perfect candidate to try to learn more about the atmospheres of exoplanets. It is large – about 1.3 times the size of Jupiter -, it is hot – its temperature can rise up to 1,100 ° C – and orbit very close to her star – she circles it in just four days. It thus presents a thin and tenuous atmosphere. This is ideal for analyzing its composition from the light we receive from its host star after it has passed through said atmosphere.





Here are some of the characteristics of WASP-127b compared to those we know in our Solar System. © David Ehrenreich, University of Geneva, Romain Allart, University of Montreal

WASP-127b mystery thickens

From researchers from the University of Montreal (Canada) have thus probed the atmosphere of WASP-127b using the Hubble Space Telescope for data in theinfrared and Very large Telescope (VLT) for data in the visible. And they first found, as expected, sodium. But at a much lower altitude than expected. Then, they discovered water vapor, visible in the infrared, but not in the wavelengths visible. Enough to reveal the presence of opaque clouds – which are not made up of water droplets as on Earth – at visible wavelengths, but not at those of infrared.

Thanks to these dataabsorption to high resolution, astronomers were able to locate these clouds at an altitude surprisingly low, corresponding to a atmospheric pressure between 0.3 and 0.5 millibar. A surprising new information concerning WASP-127b which also intrigues researchers by the fact that it orbits in the opposite direction to that of the rotation of its host star, but also in a plane different from that of its equator.