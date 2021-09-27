The tops of L’Équipe and La Voix des Sports after the victory in Strasbourg

After a great victory for LOSC in Strasbourg with the score two goals to one, the sports media The team and The Voice of Sports debriefed the meeting, sending their tops to the Lille team who brought the three points in Alsace.

In great shape throughout the evening, the northern attack line clearly stood out. The new Ikoné – Weah – David – Gomes quartet has put misery on the Strasbourg defense, completely disoriented by the energy and ardor of the Lille offensives. Anglo-Portuguese Angel Gomes is the symbol of this relaxed LOSC attack: ” The nugget has just let go as his trainer claimed. Its accuracy, its speed of gestural execution, its accelerations on the left side make great promises. And he retained his aggressiveness defensively ” to analyse The team. A very nice meeting, punctuated by a score of 7 out of 10 in the two dailies.

At his side, Timothy Weah also scored valuable points. Always in the good shots, the American distinguished himself by a good assist, and by causing a penalty. The Team specifies that ” He brought the speed and depth that kept Strasbourg from playing higher and reinforced the acceleration power of his team in transition. Decisive passer for David, he gets reward by stealing the ball from Djiku (23rd). As he still had juice, he caused the penalty by hooking the same defender in the area that came back on him and imbalance (56th). Combative until in added time where he could have framed his recovery on a cross from Yazici (90th +4) “. It is rated 7 by both sports media.





When Jonathan David scores, LOSC wins. This adage could still be used a few more days. Very involved in his position as number nine, the former La Gantoise settles down slowly but surely as one of the star players of the Lille team. Decisive since the start of the season, essential to the game of LOSC, David only has to become even more realistic than he is, when he had again missed two great opportunities this Saturday night. Regardless, he is the man of the match for both dailies, which give him a score of 7: ” The Canadian continues his momentum by relying on his physical freshness. He presses everywhere, stretches the opposing defense with his coordinated calls, returns to defend and, incidentally, scored his third (0-1, 23rd) and fourth (0-2, 57th, sp) goals of the season. However, he lost two duels against Sels (7th, 47th), perhaps by not pressing enough his strikes, and did not frame his recovery of the head on center of Weah (71st). She could have given him a hat trick, which justifies his final mark »Adds The team.

Finally, we must underline the good performance of Jonathan Ikoné. Often criticized for more than two years, the native of Bondy has been able to redo what had allowed him to become a French international. Between swaying dribbles and well-felt acceleration, the attacking midfielder of the Mastiffs lacked only realism to make their copy better. For La Voix des Sports: ” We found him! His best game this season. In the legs, counters like arrows on his right flank, and tasty dribbles. A magnificent pass, among other things, in depth for David on the restart “. It obtains the score of 6 in The team and 7 in the regional daily.

Rare fact, nor The team, nor The Voice of Sports, do not actually award flops. Only Reinildo scores 5, while all of his teammates have 6 or more.