The Witcher Netflix: Trailer, first extracts and release date … Season 2 unveiled

Saturday evening took place the first Tudum, an event organized by Netflix during which the next productions of the SVOD platform were highlighted. And of course, season 2 of The Witcher was part of the show.

After a first season adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski’s short stories whose structure had divided audiences, Henry Cavill and the rest of the troupe hope to win the hearts of skeptics with season 2 of The Witcher, broadcast from December 17. To help fans wait, Netflix unveiled a first trailer which raises the stakes of this new season, centered around the young Cirilla (Freya Allan).

Picked up by Geralt, she is taken to Kaer Morhen where she meets the other witers, including Vesemir, the mentor, camped as planned by Kim Bodnia. We also see Yennefer and Fringilla, visibly captured following clashes between the sorceresses and the Empire of Nilfgaard after the Second Battle of Mount Sodden. At the heart of this new season, several things should collide. Training Ciri and learning her powers by witcher dubious about his arrival, the war, and the link that Geralt creates between all these elements.





But Netflix did not stop there, since we were entitled to two extracts from this season unpublished. First, we find Geralt and Ciri in a house, obviously inhabited by a Brouxe. He is a superior vampire, usually taking on the appearance of attractive young women. Resistant to garlic, the heat of the sun and sacred symbols, they are particularly powerful and only silver or fire, as well as a peerless fighter, can overcome them.

The second extract shows Geralt chatting with his friend Nivellen, a beastly-looking cursed man and high quality clothes. This last wonders about Geralt’s attitude, solitary by nature, and who suddenly takes under her wing an unusual young girl.