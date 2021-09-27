The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro (128 GB) is on sale for the French Days

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is an affordable smartphone that offers very good value for money without neglecting good technical characteristics. For the French Days, Cdiscount shows the best price for the POCO X3 Pro: it is available at 199.90 euros instead of 249 euros.

It is true that it is difficult to navigate among all the smartphones of the Chinese brand. However, some hold our attention, especially those from the Poco range. It has won over most users with a surprising technical sheet for an unbeatable price. The recent X3 Pro offers excellent value for money and this is all the more true during the French Days in September, with a reduction of 50 euros on its original price.

What to remember from the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

A 120Hz FHD + screen

Good performance with the Snapdragon 860

Good battery life with a 33 W fast charge

Launched at a price of 249 euros, the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the 128 + 8 GB of RAM version is currently on sale at 199.90 euros on Cdiscount, or 50 euros of savings on the invoice.

Almost a flagship killer

Even if the phone displays a fairly affordable price, the technical sheet does not make too many concessions in terms of power. Unlike the classic version, Xiaomi puts the package on the Pro model of the Poco X3, by integrating a more powerful chip namely the Snapdragon 860, coupled with 8 GB of RAM. This configuration has the merit of offering a fluid experience on a daily basis in all circumstances, whether for multitasking, running several greedy applications and even for playing 3D games in the best graphics conditions.

The smartphone will offer a completely fluid browsing experience, even if its screen is not AMOLED, it has an IPS LCD panel in Full HD + with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. You can also count on the LiquiCool 1.0 Plus cooling technology to effectively manage the heating of the smartphone on a daily basis.





A durable smartphone, but with a limited photo module

The other great asset of this phone is its large 5,160 mAh battery. Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi promises excellent battery life capable of holding the smartphone over about 2 days. However, count instead a day of autonomy, because the LCD screen consumes more energy than an AMOLED screen, and will surely lower the autonomy more quickly, especially if you use and abuse 3D games and other demanding applications.

But rest assured, this phone is also compatible with a fast charger up to 33W via USB-C to quickly retrieve percentages when needed. Allow a little less than an hour to fully charge it. Finally, concerning photography, the X3 Pro relies on a quadruple photo sensor: 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixels. With so many sensors, one expects good versatility, but it is only the main sensor that proves convincing, and will allow to capture nice photographs when the light conditions are right. Up front, a final 20-megapixel camera takes care of capturing your best selfies.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our review of the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

