they are in the typical team

    Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the best scorers of the decade

    RC Lens marked the spirits yesterday by winning in Marseille with the manner (3-2). No less than three Sang et Or are in the typical team of this 8th day of L1: Florian Sotoca, Seko Fofana and Przemyslaw Frankowski. The first two cities inherited the score of 8/10.

    Franck Haise is also on the sidelines. Another team to have performed this weekend: PSG. Winners of Montpellier HSC on Saturday at Parc des Princes (2-0), the vice-champions of France place Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe in this prestigious eleven.

    In defense, Hamari Traoré was in sight during the draw between the Girondins de Bordeaux and Stade Rennais (1-1). As well as Benoît Costil, excellent for the FCGB goal. Finally, Andy Delort highlighted the weaknesses of the moment of ASSE with OGC Nice (3-0).

    This Monday morning, it is already time to look at the typical team for the 8th day of Ligue 1 imagined by the daily L’Équipe after the weekend matches. RC Lens is carving out its lion’s share while PSG are not far away.

