they are in the typical team

RC Lens marked the spirits yesterday by winning in Marseille with the manner (3-2). No less than three Sang et Or are in the typical team of this 8th day of L1: Florian Sotoca, Seko Fofana and Przemyslaw Frankowski. The first two cities inherited the score of 8/10.

Franck Haise is also on the sidelines. Another team to have performed this weekend: PSG. Winners of Montpellier HSC on Saturday at Parc des Princes (2-0), the vice-champions of France place Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe in this prestigious eleven.

In defense, Hamari Traoré was in sight during the draw between the Girondins de Bordeaux and Stade Rennais (1-1). As well as Benoît Costil, excellent for the FCGB goal. Finally, Andy Delort highlighted the weaknesses of the moment of ASSE with OGC Nice (3-0).

When you wake up, do you think you see quadruple? 😱 Do not panic ! There are indeed three Lensois players in the typical J8 team, a team coached by Franck Haise 👏#OMRCL pic.twitter.com/9XyYIaYW5O

