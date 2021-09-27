This astrological sign will have a bad time for its effects this fall

The stars have good and bad news to tell us: the next retrograde of Mercury has officially arrived, but luckily it’s the last of 2021! This terrible transit will start to wreak havoc as soon as Monday September 27. Let’s go for three long weeks of drama, confusion and misadventures …

The retrograde of Mercury is probably the most infamous event of all astrology. Even though there are much more frightening movements that can happen in the zodiac, its effects are still feared.

“Mercury is the planet of communication, logic and the mind, which makes it a planet that affects you on a daily basis”, explains American astrologer Roya Backlund in the magazine Elite Daily. “Mercury is responsible for helping you formulate thoughts, create plans, speak your truth and get from point A to point B.” When it retrogrades, this planet can therefore cause all kinds of harm. transportation or technology issues, as well as many misunderstandings in our interactions with others.

Mercury retrograde fall 2021: what are its effects according to astrologers?

This last retrograde of Mercury of the year 2021 takes place in the sign of the Balance, aka the sign of balance, partnerships and romance – so that’s going to cause a lot of tension in these areas of our life. “This retrograde has the power to cause drama in your love life, friendships and close relationships. People from your past may resurface out of the blue, especially those with whom you still have unfinished business, ”says astrologer Roya Backlund. “Unspoken truths can even come to the surface, prompting you to finally resolve pent-up conflicts with others. “

This retrograde prompts us to slow down so that we can review and reassess what is going on in our life. “We can use the energy of this retrograde to our advantage by trying to resolve past issues in our interpersonal relationships and practicing the art of balancing different points of view before jumping to conclusions,” advises astrologer Nina Kahn. in the magazine Bustle. “Communication issues and confusion in our romantic and social life are going to be rampant, so be very clear and sensitive in how you express yourself. “





Mercury Retrograde Fall 2021: Which zodiac signs will be most affected by its effects?

All zodiac signs will feel deeply the effects of the retrograde of Mercury, in different sectors of their life, but three of them will be particularly affected: the natives of RAM, Gemini, Virgin and Balance. The best thing for you to do is wait the end of the retrograde of Mercury on October 18, 2021 before making important decisions, in order to have clearer ideas.

RAM

You may often feel at odds with those around you this fall. Mercury retrograde could disrupt the harmony you used to have in your relationships and challenge your diplomacy. Although some conflicts may arise, this period of confusion also gives you the opportunity to straighten things out with certain people. Whether you want to fight to make these relationships work or not is up to you.

Gemini

Mercury is your ruling planet, so this retrograde always particularly affects you. You have a hard time finding pleasure and thriving in your intimate relationships. You may have the feeling that you are bored and going in circles… It is because this Mercury retrograde disturbs your creativity and your imagination in particular. The stars challenging you to find new ways to have fun and innovate, to seize exciting new opportunities in unexpected situations.

Virgin

You are going to face some challenges regarding your finances. Budgetary complications can arise during this retrograde of Mercury, which is the planet that rules your zodiac sign. The decisions you made with your money won’t turn out as good as you might imagine. This is definitely not the time to take important new steps in this area! Rather, this is the time to reassess your relationship to money and how you use it.

Balance

Unresolved matters from your past can come back to haunt you. This Mercury retrograde is going to question everything you thought you knew about yourself. The person you were in your “before” life may resurface, as unresolved conflicts resurface. Don’t let these ghosts from the past affect your present. It is time to let go of these burdens on you once and for all in order to move forward.

