this great international artist balances everything …

Thanks in particular to a pop title that hit the mark during the 2000s, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has made a place for herself in the ultra-competitive music industry. “Murder on the dance floor”, since that’s what it is about, entered the Top 5 of many European countries and can boast the luxury of being the song most played in Europe in 2002. The 42-year-old British artist has since followed suit even though she has never seen the same success again.

This Sunday, September 26, during an interview with the British newspaper The Sun, this singer-songwriter confided in a heavy secret that has haunted her for years. Sophie Ellis-Bextor was raped by a musician when she was 17 years old: “Jim and I started kissing and before I knew it we were on his bed and he took off my panties. I heard myself say ‘No’ and ‘I don’t want to’, but it didn’t make any difference. He didn’t listen to me and he slept with me and I was so ashamed. This is how I lost my virginity and felt stupid“, she recalled.”I wasn’t heard when I was 17, but I think I’ll be heard now“, she added.





This mother of five has expressed her wish to come out of silence to help other women in this kind of situation speak out. The one who made an appearance in the series “Game of Thrones” during the final season chose not to reveal the aggressor because she considers that she has no interest in naming him. And to conclude: “I want to encourage anyone to understand where the line between good and bad is. “

