this little joke from Leïla Bekhti to Cyril Lignac which greatly amuses the chef! (VIDEO)

Guests in 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Leïla Bekhti and Cyril Lignac did not hide their complicity, even if the actress took the opportunity to throw a little joke to the chef.
Brilliant actress who distinguished herself in several areas: comedy with Everything that shines to drama like the recent one The unquiet to humor with the series The flame whose shooting has already started, Leïla Bekhti is a known and recognized talent. And what is also known is the discretion of the actress on her private life. Even if her romantic relationship with the Caesarized actor Tahar Rahim is common knowledge, the actress has managed to preserve her secret garden. Nevertheless, in recent months, the one who embodies Alexandra in The flame confided more about her life as a young mother of three children. And it is also this experience of motherhood that Leïla Bekhti evoked with humor. In front of her, Cyril Lignac, the best-known chef of the small screen, who until recently was present daily on M6 in All in the kitchen. While he was invited by Laurent Delahousse to discuss the release of his fifth recipe book in 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the cook was kindly teased by his friend Leïla Bekhti, also invited this September 26th.
“She likes to eat well!”
Knowing the links between his guests, Laurent Delahousse did not pretend to introduce them, knowing that he was starting his show under the laughter of the two, already very accomplices. “Do you two know each other a bit?”, still wanted to understand the presenter of France 2. “Yes, we know each other well!”, let go of Leïla Bekhti. “What do you know about cooking? Does he advise you?”, asked Laurent Delahousse. “Of course. Oh unfortunately no …”, regretted Leïla Bekhti, followed shortly by Cyril Lignac who explained: “But she likes to eat well! She is very sharp.” Very quickly, this one rebounded on the field of humor and said, turning to the journalist: “But it is because of you among others that I gained 27 kilos with each of my pregnancies Cyril! So it is someone that I do not like very much, necessarily”.
“I was only thinking of eating!”
A touch of irony which nevertheless recalls the confidences of the actress who, from 2018 and her first child born in 2017, Leïla Bekhti had kept complicated memories of her pregnancy, during which she had gained 26 kilos. “I found myself in a kind of letting go, I said to myself: It’s the craziest thing of my life, I’m going to live it thoroughly … a round brioche bread in my right hand, lasagna in the left! ‘. I only thought of eating, I could do the Bekhti guide Italian restaurants in Paris! “, she confided at the time to explain. The actress has since had two more pregnancies, which she wasn’t necessarily expecting.