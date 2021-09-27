this new business that pays them big, very BIG!

It is not only the stars of Les Anges, Secret Story, Koh-Lanta, Pekin Express, Les Marseillais who have the possibility of selling sponsored posts. French singers are also doing it and collect, according to our information, very good sums when they in turn turn into influencers.

Alizée, much appreciated by her community, was notably one of the first to agree to collaborate with brands in order to represent them on her social networks.

“These are sponsored posts that are sold for a few thousand euros. When you don’t do a song, it sure helps to put butter in the spinach”, a specialist tells us.

Shy’m, too, decided to get started. She just recently did a post for a famous skin care brand. A brand that would have donated a tidy sum against this pretty 2.0 advertisement.





In the meantime, it is obviously the Nabilla, Jazz and others Jessica Thivenin (not to mention all the big guys in the YouTube gang) who are best able to monetize their social networks, pocketing jackpots that can approach 200 to 250,000 euros per month.

Writing