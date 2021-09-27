this wacky detail that challenged Laurent Delahousse and which reveals that the filming of La Flamme has started (VIDEO)

This Sunday, September 26, Leïla Bekthi was the guest of Laurent Delahousse in 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The manicure of the actress appealed to the host …
Leïla Bekhti is one of the most brilliant actresses of her generation. Since her César for best female hope for Everything that shines, the actress connects the films. From drama to comedy, she excels in several registers. Geraldine Nakache’s friend also knows how to show self-mockery. We remember his hilarious performance in The flame, this parody series by Jonathan Cohen on Canal +, which ridiculed the cult show that was the Bachelor. The shooting of season 2 has already started. The opportunity for Leïla Bekhti to find the role of Alexandra, the obsessive contender of Marc. And we can say that his character sticks to him. On the set of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, a detail in the outfit of the actress challenged Laurent Delahousse and puts us in the ear concerning the next intrigue around Alexandra …
“Are we talking about your nails?”
Leïla Bekhti will therefore find the role of Alexandra in The flame. This is good news for fans of the series, many of whom have loved this sassy character. His “Maaaaaaaaaaaaarc“, uttered screaming, has also become a cult. Alexandra only saw through Marc, and apparently this is still the case in Season 2 due in 2022. Indeed, a stylistic detail captivated Laurent Delahousse who received the actress in 8:30 p.m., Sunday for his new film, The Unquiet. “Are we talking about your nails?“, launches the host. And for good reason, the companion of Tahar Rahim has a funny manicure. We can see on each of his nails, the face of … Jonathan Cohen!
“It’s Alexandra’s madness”
Amused, the mother of three children will hasten to explain: “It’s Jonathan Cohen’s face, it’s Marc. Fortunately he is my best friend in life because I will live with this for 2 months. I’m shooting season 2 of La Flamme. It’s Alexandra’s madnessshe laughs. And we can’t wait to discover Alexandra with this beautiful manicure in season 2 of The flame because the latter risks being put to the test! Indeed, as the channel announced during its back-to-school conference in early September, season 2 will this time offer a parody of survival shows like Koh Lanta ! A salvo of nine episodes that promises a good dose of laughter.