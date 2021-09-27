Thomas Pesquet pays tribute to the NBA from space | NBA

Every day, from the ISS, Thomas Pesquet shares pictures of the planet, and on Sunday, he decided to pay tribute to his great passion: the NBA. The astronaut has posted photos of San Antonio, Philadelphia or Los Angeles and New York with, for each city, a small personal comment.

Thus, he confesses “ never hooked up with the Knicks” , even if ” it was a pleasure to watch the teams of Pat Riley and Pat Ewing“. Unsurprisingly, he’s a huge Spurs fan. ” San Antonio has always held a special place in my heart as a big fan of David Robinson, and of course with the “Big 3” and our must-see Frenchies. What I liked seeing them beat the Lakers: the collective victory over the stars. “

Of course, he has a little word for the Bulls of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and when he brings up the Suns, he reveals ” that he watched the 1993 Finals over 20 times“. In cassette, he specifies!

When he talks about Miami, it’s to talk about Pat Riley’s Heat, not the Three Amigos era. In 2018, he told us about his passion for the NBA of the 90s.





” The first finals I watched was in ’91 with the Jordan Bulls’ first title that beat the Lakers, with the end of the era of Los Angeles, the Magic, Divac, Scott, Worthy, etc. There was Pippen on the Bulls side. It was the end of the Lakers, but the beginning of the Bulls dynasty, then the following titles, against the Blazers, with Jordan catching fire in Game 1 with his six 3-point shots, the “shrug”, all these stuff there marked me. It was super spectacular finals, it was stars in the eyes! The finals against Barkley in ’93, it was crazy. I also remember watching the Rockets-Knicks finals, the Ewing-Olajuwon duel, in fact I watched everything since the early 90s. Compared to the French, it was the beginning for them in the 90s. , half of the 90’s, with Olivier Saint Jean who became Tariq Abdul-Wahad He opened the door a little and then all the others got in a bit afterwards: Piétrus, TP, then Noah arrived and are having superb careers. “

What about the Lakers? ” Honestly, I’ve never been a huge Lakers fan, but I couldn’t say why. Yellow ? The personality of some players? In any case, we can only bow to their record! “