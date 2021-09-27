Three dismembered bodies, including a child, found in a trash can in Texas

The dismembered bodies of three people, including a child, were discovered in a trash can in Fort Worth last Wednesday, Texas.

A macabre find in Fort Worth, Texas. The dismembered bodies of three people were found in a trash can on Wednesday, police said in a statement on Friday. The authorities intervened after a fire was reported at the level of this garbage. When the fire was extinguished, they discovered the bodies of a child, an adolescent or an adult woman, and an adult man. The latter has been identified as David Lueras, 42, and the names of the other two victims have not yet been released, indicates the website of the magazine “People”.

“The bodies were burned and severely dismembered and there are parts of the body that are missing. The dismembered state of the bodies makes the identification process difficult, ”police said. Officers have said that for now, despite the lack of details on the matter, they are investigating the case as a triple homicide. No one has yet been arrested and no further information has been given.





#NEW Public Assistance Requested to help locate muderer (s) of three victims found in a dumpster: an unidentified child, a young teenage or adult female, and an adult male. One victim identified as 42-year-old David Lueras. Please call 817-392-4339 or 817-392-4338. pic.twitter.com/3qJPo2nDV6 – Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) September 24, 2021

On the other hand, the police launched a call for witnesses in order to collect any clue allowing the research to advance. Possible witnesses can call agents whose numbers have been disclosed or use a special line to remain anonymous. “Identifying the perpetrator (s) or suspects of this triple homicide is the first goal of this investigation,” reads the police statement.