three questions about the projects in France and the resistance they arouse

Tangible anger. “Down with the wind turbines ! “, “Angry fishermen !“In Le Havre and Cherbourg, in Normandy, pover 400 fishermen, according to the police, expressed their opposition to wind turbines at sea, Friday 24 September. They were joined by associations for the defense of the environment, such as Sea Shepherd France and Robin Hood. What are the current projects ? Who are their opponents ? Are they right to worry about it ? Franceinfo picks up the thread.

1 What are the current projects?

The renewable and carbon-free energy supplied by wind turbines at sea is seen by the government and by environmental associations such as Greenpeace as one of the solutions to climate change. But, despite its 2 800 km of coastline in Europe, France lags behind the United Kingdom, Scandinavia or Germany. As a map of the government site dedicated to offshore wind turbines shows, six projects have nevertheless been launched on the Atlantic coast.

The very first offshore park to come into service, that of Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique), should start producing electricity at the mid-may 2022. It should count 80 wind turbines, located between 12 and 20 km from the coast, with a total power of 480 megawatts. “The production envisaged is equivalent to covering the equivalent of 20% of the electricity consumption of Loire-Atlantique”, note the official site.

For its part, the wind farm in the bay of Saint-Brieuc (Côtes-d’Armor) must be commissioned at the end of 2023, with 62 wind turbines, and that of Fécamp (Seine-Maritime), with 71 wind turbines, is scheduled for the same year. With 64 wind turbines, the Courseulles-sur Mer wind farm (Calvados) should be in operation from 2024.

2 Who are the opponents?

First the fishermen, who believe that the wind turbines at sea will drive away or kill the fish. “No to the sacking of our fishing areas”, “No to the death of artisanal fishing”, could we read on the banners hung on certain boats during the Friday demonstrations in Le Havre and Cherbourg.

Along with the events, all-out appeals are underway. The departmental fisheries committee of Côtes-d’Armor has thus filed two appeals before the administrative court of Rennes to annul a decree authorizing work on the Saint-Brieuc wind farm, its lawyers announced on Friday, William Bourdon and Vincent Brengarth. The hearing date for the summary suspension has been set for 7 October. At the beginning of September, the same departmental fisheries committee had entered the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) for “concealing favoritism” in the award in 2012 of the public contract for the wind farm in the bay of Saint-Brieuc to Ailes Marines, a subsidiary of Iberdrola.





Some environmental protection associations are also opposed to these wind turbines, such as the ocean protection NGO Sea Shepherd France. She president, Lamya Essemlali, demonstrated alongside fishermen in Le Havre to “defend marine life that will be harmed by wind turbines”. In September, it also lodged appeals against the wind farm planned in the bay of Saint-Brieuc, before the Council of State and the European Commission, “to challenge exemptions for the destruction of protected species “.

Procedures and appeals have markedly slowed down maritime wind farm projects since the first parks were awarded … in 2009. More than a decade later, none are in service.

3 Are the concerns justified?

Are offshore wind farms harming biodiversity and, if so, to what extent ? Scientific certainties are still lacking. “Few of us are working on the issue in relation to social demand”, told us in June Nathalie Niquil, research director in marine biology and ecosystem modeling at the University of Caen and the CNRS.

With a few colleagues, she simulated the impact of the future Courseulles-sur-Mer offshore park from data collected on parks installed abroad and the characteristics of the Bay of the Seine. “The result is rather positive if we talk about biodiversity, with the reef effect [des mâts d’éoliennes] which will attract mussels and other associated species, she explains. If the logic is not to modify the environment, then it is negative, but the Bay of Seine is already very degraded, so it is not an objective to preserve it as it is. “

Nathalie Niquil However, we do not recommend the installation of these parks in natural areas in good condition. These results, resulting from a simulation, will have to be confirmed by field studies. However, the scientist wishes to emphasize that these impacts “are generally limited” compared to other pollution and the devastating consequences of climate change, which warms and acidifies the oceans. “We must not forget that global warming is the main threat to the oceans”, she recalls.