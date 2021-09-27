TikTok video distorts surveys of social scientists

It only takes one TikTok video to derail a tool for scientists. This is the misfortune that happened to Prolific.co, an online platform for surveys on which researchers rely for studies in the social sciences.

When Sarah Frank posted her video on TikTok, she didn’t expect it to have such a big impact on social science! The teenager explains some ways to earn a little money, such as taking surveys on Prolific.co, a website used by scientists who conduct research on behavior.

Research impacted by an innocent video

The only problem: in one month, the video exceeded 4 million views and it pushed tens of thousands of viewers, and especially young viewers, to complete the famous Prolific surveys. However, to be relevant, these polls must be representative of the population, in this case the American population. 4,600 studies were impacted by this TikTok.





Before Sarah Frank’s video, about half of the responses given on the platform were from women. After TikTok, they quickly became the majority, up to 75%! Largely enough to distort research that requires a certain balance to be taken seriously.

Fortunately, this is only a peak: the platform gradually returns to normal levels. Currently, women are still over-represented (60%), but things are slowing down. In addition, the contribution of Sarah Frank spectators who remain loyal to Prolific has helped to regenerate the pool of respondents.

Nonetheless, history has forced the service to revise its demographic screening tools. Measures were announced a month after the TikTok video, and a new team was put in place to rebalance the respondent demographics. It will also have to respond more quickly to this kind of problem in the future. As for Sarah Franck, she signed her most popular video here while she posted it for her friends and subscribers!