Tipping by tax-exempt credit card: what this measure will change

“This is something we asked for, but we didn’t think we would get an answer so quickly. “Didier Chenet, president of the National Group of Independents (GNI) did not hide his satisfaction this Monday morning when welcoming Emmanuel Macron at Sirha, the trade fair for catering professionals, where the President of the Republic formalized the tax exemption for tips for 2022. “A measure that costs nothing”, has also assured the head of state, accused in recent weeks by his political opponents of campaigning with the state budget.

In fact, tips already pass widely through the cracks of the tax authorities. But the measure has more for ambition to encourage customers to give a dematerialized tip at a time when payments by bank card, facilitated by the raising of the ceiling of “contactless” to 50 euros, exploded with the crisis. “People gave fewer tips, because they no longer had the reflex to take out 2 or 3 euros in change from their pocket,” notes Didier Chenet. A CSA study for Lyf also revealed before the summer that 77% of French people said they gave a tip, of 2.80 euros on average. But the main obstacle is the lack of change for 35%, 71% saying they are in favor of dematerialized tips.



Specialized apps so you don’t waste time checking out

“The notion of tip had somewhat disappeared,” adds Roland Héguy, president of the Union of hotel trades and industries (Umih). The fact of digitizing it and making it tax-exempt simplifies the customer’s life. “” In France, customers still leave few tips, notes Olivier Gaugey, boss of the Comptoir de la Bourse in Lyon (Rhône). They leave the rounding of change but adding a tip with the bank card is rare. And not sure that this measure changes the mindset of consumers. “

“Today, we add the sum to the payment by card and we return it to the staff in cash, it is not sustainable,” explains Olivier Dupuy, owner of the Oficina Gusto restaurant in Toulouse. This measure fits the bill well for our employees, but that is not what will enhance the attractiveness of the profession. “He fears above all that the tip by bank card will make the collection a little more complex,” a phase of the service often time consuming with people who do the separation of notes … “Several start-ups specializing in payment terminals such as Tipsio or Yavin have in any case scented the vein by setting up applications to add a tip and thus facilitate the task of restaurateurs.