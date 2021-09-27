To alleviate the shortage of truck drivers, the United Kingdom will increase three-month visas

Bringing in thousands of foreign truckers is the solution found by the British government to face the supply problems of recent months due to Brexit.

They stop at this motorway rest area in Kent, in the south of England, to rest, have a bite to eat, chat a bit. The license plates come from all over Europe: Romania, Lithuania, the Netherlands… The drivers don’t speak a word of English, except Greg. This Pole, whose original first name is Gregor, has been living in England for a long time. The pandemic and Brexit did not get the better of his determination. But supply issues have been very real in the UK since Brexit.

In an attempt to remedy this, the British government intends to issue three-month visas to 5,000 drivers and also asks employers to increase wages. Better pay drivers, of course, reacts Greg. But, according to him, that will not solve everything. “I think it’s good because we are reaching the peak of activity with Christmas approaching”, does it suit

“Wages haven’t budged here for a very long time. But even raising them, drivers aren’t going to come like this all of a sudden.” Greg, Polish truck driver living in England to franceinfo

“We only talk about that between us, it’s our main topic of discussion”, says Greg. The three-month temporary visas also leave him skeptical, as do two Turks stationed a little further away who can’t imagine a rush of drivers in England for just three months.





Two Turkish truckers on mission in England, September 26, 2021. (RICHARD PLACE / RADIO FRANCE)





They also explain that they hardly ever meet any English in these car parks. Or old drivers, who tell them that young people don’t want to do this work, too hard and not paid enough. Yet it is they who the government wants to convince to get behind the wheel.