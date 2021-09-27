To revive himself, Khazri suggests to Saint-Étienne to “put his fingers in the c ..”

THE SPORT SCAN – AS Saint-Étienne striker Wahbi Khazri has revisited a famous expression of the French language to invite his club to emerge from the crisis.

A rout. OGC Nice corrected AS Saint-Étienne last Saturday on the lawn of Geoffroy-Guichard (0-3). The Greens are the red lantern of Ligue 1 after 8 days and with a series of 5 defeats in progress. Coach Claude Puel is contested by supporters and internally according to The team . On the field, the players are orphaned by solutions. Frustrated, Wahbi Khazri did not mince words at the microphone ofAmazon at the end of the meeting.

“We take three (goals) at home, it’s unacceptable. We have to put our fingers in the ass in quotes to work, do a lot more“, Estimated the 30-year-old Tunisian striker. Offensive leader of the Stéphanois, Khazri surely wanted to invite his team to get their fingers out of the famous hole rather than push them in, implying the idea of ​​waking up and getting back to work.





“It’s true that technically it must really wake up», Commented a user on Twitter. “There are no bad ways to weld a group on the brink», Judged another. Khazri’s confusion, if it gives rise to laughter, is partly explained by the timing of the interview, namely after a grueling match where lucidity is not always present. In any case, Khazri did not hide the urgency of the Stéphane situation before the derby against Lyon this Sunday (9 p.m.). To straighten the bar, it would be better for Claude Puel to have more than one bag in his lap. Or the opposite.